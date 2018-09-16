Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin Was Once Again Robbed in Favor of Making Canelo Alvarez the Guy

A great boxing fight was just ruined by a bogus decision by the judges … again. Gennady “GGG” Golovkin was just robbed of victory against Canelo Alvarez for the second time in 12 months.

Last year, GGG clearly won and they unjustifiably called it a draw. Tonight, Canelo was handed a majority decision victory in a fight that he again did not win. There were two outcomes tonight that would have shown the boxing judges did their job: 1. A GGG victory, like I had it, or 2. A draw like many boxing writers had it.

Canelo did not win seven rounds. What is so ridiculous about this decision is that it keeps on happening. By happening I don’t just mean judges awarding the wrong fighter victory, I am talking specifically about Canelo Alvarez.

It has been so clear they want this guy to be the heir apparent to Floyd Mayweather, yet he has not shown he is good enough to be it. Speaking of Mayweather, that is where this all started. Judge C. J. Ross was so quick to crown Canelo the new guy when he faced Mayweather, he laughably ruled the bout 114–114. I just re-watched that fight, and there is a case Canelo hardly won a round.

GGG, you have beaten Canelo twice now and have no wins to show for it.