Keelan Cole just made the catch of the last two years in the NFL. The Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver reached up and snagged a Blake Bortles pass with one hand by essentially grabbing the point of the football. It was amazing.

Check this out:

And another look:

Whewwww Keelan Cole pic.twitter.com/jHk17lJkoi — Ty Wurth (@WurthDraft) September 16, 2018

And another:

Cole later caught a touchdown pass to finish off that drive, so the kid is having quite a day against the New England Patriots.