LeGarrette Blount Inserts Himself into Play, Pushes, Gets Ejected

LeGarrette Blount was having none of Matthew Stafford being hit legally near the sideline by Elijah Lee. Blount, who was not on the field during the play, shoved Lee for it and was then ejected for it:

Maybe he thought it was worth it?

 

