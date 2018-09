Typhoon Mangkhut is the strongest storm system so far this year and it is wreaking havoc on Southeast Asia as we speak. It hit mainland China on Sunday after leaving a trail of destruction in the Philippines and Hong Kong.

The videos emerging that show the power of the wind in Hong Kong are absolutely insane. Twitter user Jen Zhu compiled a ton of them in a thread. I’ve put some below:

Starting a thread of various videos today in HK and Shenzhen as the world’s strongest storm #TyphoonManghkut wiping our cities. (Videos are not mine but collected from messages doing the rounds w WhatsApp and WeChat) pic.twitter.com/FXU5ITrFqN — Jen Zhu (@jenzhuscott) September 16, 2018

An office tower in Hung Hom. As I’m posting my own building is moving. The storm is screaming outside. I’m never this terrified. Hope everyone stay safe. 🙏🌏 #TyphoonManghkut #HK pic.twitter.com/fHkFpoqScD — Jen Zhu (@jenzhuscott) September 16, 2018

That is just incredible.