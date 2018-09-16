Marquette King Trolls Jon Gruden With Twitter Video After Beating Raiders

Beating Jon Gruden wasn’t enough for Marquette King.

The Denver Broncos punter needed to rub in the 20-19 win after Gruden cut King from the Oakland Raiders this offseason. King posted a video on Twitter featuring a Chucky doll with money literally falling off him.

(For those with an NFL blindspot, Gruden’s nickname is Chucky and he just signed an $100 million deal with the Raiders.)

Of course, these moments are probably why Gruden cut King. Gruden didn’t seem to want a punter with a personality. And King is a bigger diva than some receivers.

Here’s hoping things get interesting in Part 2, which will presumably air later this season after their rematch.