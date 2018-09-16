NFL USA Today Sports

Redskins' Fans Did Not Show Up to Support Their Team in Season Opener

Redskins' Fans Did Not Show Up to Support Their Team in Season Opener

NFL

Redskins' Fans Did Not Show Up to Support Their Team in Season Opener

It is the Washington Redskins’ season opener today vs. the Colts, but it appears the Redskins’ fans didn’t get the memo. As the photos prove, there is currently not a good showing at FedExField this afternoon:

Bad traffic in D.C today?

, , NFL

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NFL
Home