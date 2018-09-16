Redskins' Fans Did Not Show Up to Support Their Team in Season Opener

It is the Washington Redskins’ season opener today vs. the Colts, but it appears the Redskins’ fans didn’t get the memo. As the photos prove, there is currently not a good showing at FedExField this afternoon:

Been a season-ticket holder since 1991. Never seen it this empty for a season opener. 9:25 of first qtr pic.twitter.com/aIbiWhCETw — Kevin Dunleavy (@HMailKevin) September 16, 2018

Lots of empty seats, even in the 100-level, at FedEx today. #Redskins pic.twitter.com/LJxgh6qQ2H — The Team 980 (@team980) September 16, 2018

#Colts fans cheers as Luck hits on 7-yard TD pass on first drive on #Redskins defense. Empty seats everywhere. pic.twitter.com/t7zO3O1znh — thom loverro (@thomloverro) September 16, 2018

Bad traffic in D.C today?