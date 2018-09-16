Vontae Davis Quit on the Bills at Halftime, Changed into Street Clothes, and Left

Vontae Davis, the Pro Bowl cornerback who signed with the Buffalo Bills this offseason, quit on the team and walked out of the locker room at halftime Sunday, according to a report.

Davis signed a one-year deal with the Bills worth up to $5 million, and $3.5 million of it was guaranteed. With the Bills down 28-6 at the half against the Chargers, Davis reportedly changed into street clothes and walked out.

Word is Vontae Davis put on his street clothes at half, said he was quitting and left the stadium, per another source https://t.co/spdxMWrNSd — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) September 16, 2018

It’s unclear if Davis, 30, has retired or not. The Bills lost, 31-20, to fall to 0-2.

[UPDATE: Vontae Davis released the following statement. Yes, he’s retiring.]