NCAAF USA Today Sports

UCLA Quarterback's Father Blasts Chip Kelly on Twitter

UCLA Quarterback's Father Blasts Chip Kelly on Twitter

NCAAF

UCLA Quarterback's Father Blasts Chip Kelly on Twitter

The Chip Kelly era at UCLA is off to a rough 0-3 start and the father of quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson is pointing the figure directly at Kelly.

These fathers of UCLA athletes …

, , , NCAAF

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NCAAF
Home