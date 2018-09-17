NFL USA Today Sports

How Did Antonio Brown Even Find This Hater Tweet?

How Did Antonio Brown Even Find This Hater Tweet?

NFL

How Did Antonio Brown Even Find This Hater Tweet?

Antonio Brown is signed with the Steelers through the 2021 season, but given the Le'Veon Bell situation this tweet must at least briefly send a shiver up the spines of Pittsburgh fans:

However: My question is, how did Brown even find this? He wasn’t @’ed in the initial tweet, and he couldn’t have found it through vanity searching either. A cursory scroll through the replies to Scarpino, who has under 3,000 followers, doesn’t reveal anyone @’ing Brown before Brown’s response. Scarpino’s Twitter bio says he did PR for the Steelers from 2010-2017; maybe someone saw the tweet and privately tipped Brown off to it?

, , NFL

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NFL
Home