Josh Gordon Chuckles at Report the Browns Did Not 'Trust' Him

Josh Gordon

Josh Gordon’s career with the Browns is over and he is finding one of the narratives quite funny. Gordon posted a video on Instagram (via TMZ) laughing at a report that the Browns’ decision was due to him breaking the team’s trust:

It is expected that the Browns will be able to trade Gordon, but this is a bad look from a player there should already be concerns about from a behavioral standpoint.

Gordon did tag Baker Mayfield, Jarvis Landry, Antonio Callaway and Tyrod Taylor in the post saying they are “Brothers 4 life.”

