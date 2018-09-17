Josh Gordon Traded to the New England Patriots, Just As You Suspected

Josh Gordon is getting traded to the New England Patriots, a potential deal that was first reported by Ian Rapoport and confirmed by Adam Schefter. The Patriots gave up a conditional 5th rounder for Gordon, according to Schefter.

This was one that seemed almost destined to happen once Cleveland loudly announced he would be available and that they would be releasing him this week. New England desperately needs wide receiving help. I’m not sure they have one of the best 50 wide receivers in the league, especially with Julian Edelman coming off missing an entire season with a knee injury and being suspended for PEDs, and being on the wrong side of 30. They need a downfield weapon.

Look, the Patriots take chances on people, and they don’t always work out. Randy Moss was a huge boom. Others like Chad (Ocho Cinco) Johnson and Albert Haynesworth were not. But if Josh Gordon can stay eligible to play, he’s going to be a monster by the end of this year.