Lee Jenkins Leaving Sports Illustrated, Joining the Los Angeles Clippers Front Office

Lee Jenkins is leaving Sports Illustrated and taking his talents to the Los Angeles Clippers front office as Executive Director of Research and Identity, according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

Sports Illustrated’s Lee Jenkins has agreed to join the Los Angeles Clippers front office, league sources tell ESPN. Jenkins’ title will be Executive Director of Research and Indentity, and he’ll work alongside President Lawrence Frank, GM Michael Winger and basketball ops staff. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 18, 2018

Jenkins, as Woj says in a later tweet, has been one of the preeminent sports journalists of this era. Jenkins, of course, will always be known for being the one to get LeBron James to say: “I’m coming back to Cleveland.”

In 2012, John Hollinger showed how one can transition from covering the NBA into a front office position going from ESPN to the vice president of basketball operations for the Grizzlies.

Most importantly, congratulations to Lee Jenkins.