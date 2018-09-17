REPORT: Mayweather, Pacquiao Rematch Talks In "Advanced Stages"

Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao are reportedly close to an agreement to step into the ring again. While we’ve had rumors floating around for the last few days, a concrete report surfaced early Monday morning that made it far more real.

Ring Magazine senior writer Mike Coppinger posted this:

Breaking: Talks for #MayweatherPacquiao2 are in the advanced stages and it’s expected there will be contracts out this week, according to industry sources. Once finalized, the fight will likely land in Las Vegas and two target dates are Dec. 1 and Dec. 8 — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) September 17, 2018

Pacquiao and Mayweather tangled the first time on May 2, 2015 in Las Vegas, and Floyd won a unanimous decision, 116-112, 116-112 and 118-110. Pacquiao is now 39 and Mayweather turned 41 in February. Despite that, there will almost certainly still be interest in the fight among their long-time followers.

Pacquiao last fought in July, turning in a dominant performance against Lucas Mattysse, earning a seventh-round stoppage. Mayweather hasn’t fought since he dominated Conor McGregor in August of 2017.

The target dates of December 1 and December 8 are interesting if Las Vegas is the target (Mayweather refuses to fight anywhere else). According to Las Vegas Sun reporter Mick Akers, T-Mobile Arena is booked on both dates, while MGM Grand is booked on December 1. December 8 is open at MGM Grand but it is the first day of the National Finals Rodeo, which would make it a nightmare logistically.

T-Mobile Arena booked both Dec. 1 (Justin Timberlake) and Dec. 8 (George Straight) might be tough to make for those 2 dates. MGM Grand Garden booked for Dec. 1 w/ Andrea Bocelli. So, maybe Dec. 8 at MGM Grand? But would be during first weekend of NFR, so logistics would be crazy. https://t.co/NjJilxI9SO — Mick Akers (@mickakers) September 17, 2018

There are other options, but no real good ones. Maybe the Thomas & Mack Center, but that certainly won’t carry the glamour of fighting right near The Strip.

I’m sure there is a plan in place and there will likely be enough money involved that a suitable venue could be found. It’s just odd that there isn’t a clear open date among the targets.

Another thing to consider is the upcoming heavyweight clash between undefeated sluggers Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury. That bout is also expected to take place in December in Las Vegas. Oh, and top pound-for-pound contender Vasyl Lomachenko will continue his quest to unify the lightweight titles against Jose Pedraza on December 1 in Los Angeles.

So it will be a very crowded calendar around when Mayweather and Pacquiao want to fight. It should be interesting to see how this plays out.