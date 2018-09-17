The 10 Most Important Stats From Week 2 in the NFL

1: The number of times the Cardinals crossed midfield in their 34-0 loss to the Rams. When you combine the 2nd half of the Raiders game and Sunday vs the Cardinals, the LA Rams have given up zero points in six quarters. The Cardinals have the feel of a 2-3 win team.

2: Number of catches by Rob Gronkowski against the Jaguars defense in New England’s 31-20 loss. The two catches were one fewer than Jacob Hollister, an undrafted tight end from Wyoming who had three receptions in the loss. Gronkowski was only targeted four times. Nobody backs up trash talk like Jalen Ramsey.