Skip Bayless turns 67 in December. If he were a baseball player reporting to spring training, we’d say he’s in the best shape of his life. He posted a shirtless photo of himself on Instagram over the weekend because he knows exactly what the masses want. It was peppered with humblebrags.

Good for him. Would that we all had five percent body fat and symmetrical chest hair. Just goes to show that sound takes are the product of a sound body.