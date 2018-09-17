Roundup: Best Mexican Restaurant in the Country; Zion Williamson is Not Better Than LeBron; & Anna Kendrick is on Everyone's List

Jena Frumes, a vey popular person on Instagram … “Beluga whales adopt lost narwhal in St. Lawrence River” … who is ready for all the new Fall TV shows? … “Russia joins forces with China in largest war games since Soviet era” … more and more men are getting cosmetic plastic surgery … “Taco Bell voted best Mexican restaurant in the country” … New York Times has it out so bad for President Trump, when they caught in stuff like this, it pretty embarrassing … “Texas A&M grads are having a baby. Sonogram shows baby flash ‘Hook ‘em Horns’” … a change at the top of GQ, after 15 years …

Podcast: Why has Dak Prescott struggled so much over the last 11 games; the dumb Kawhi-won’t-play-with-LeBron rumor. [Fox Sports Radio]

Well, this would be massive: “The BBC says it has worked out how to eliminate ‘streaming lag,’ which causes live TV to be delayed by several seconds when watched online.” [BBC]

Stephon Marbury, still all sorts of crazy: Zion Williamson is better than LeBron, the former point guard says. [Sportando]

“The Billion-Dollar Mystery Man and the Wildest Party Vegas Ever Saw.” [WSJ]

So what happened to the 2018 MLB regular season? It wasn’t great on several fronts. [Forbes]

Odell Beckham is getting a docu-series on Facebook. [Variety]

This isn’t really sports, but a golf blogger decided to travel around the world and … man, this sounds like fun. [Wei Under Par]

Quality news bloopers from August, 2018.

Anna Kendrick always stays winning.