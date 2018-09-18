NFL USA Today Sports

Danny Trevathan Was Not Happy About Jason Witten Repeatedly Mispronouncing His Name

Danny Trevathan Was Not Happy About Jason Witten Repeatedly Mispronouncing His Name

NFL

Danny Trevathan Was Not Happy About Jason Witten Repeatedly Mispronouncing His Name

Danny Trevathan was a big part of the Chicago Bears’ defense suffocating Russell Wilson, as he had a sack and forced fumble late in the game. Trevathan has also been in the NFL since 2012. He was not happy late last night after returning home after a big Monday Night Football victory to find out that Jason Witten seemed to think his last name is pronounced “Tre-vath-i-an.”

Trevathan and Witten last faced off directly in 2013 when the Broncos and Cowboys played in a shootout. I hope that this is a long-standing thing where Witten was talking smack to him that day by mis-pronouncing his name.

So far, Jason Witten has been very much a work in progress as a rookie broadcaster and hasn’t made the quick and seamless transition like his former teammate Tony Romo. He did seem a little more engaged this week, with fewer long, uncomfortable gaps where it seems he should be interjecting. He also decided to go to a Good Will Hunting reference about like apples on a touchdown catch by Tyler Lockett. I know that seems weird, but I finally realized he’s going really meta by referencing the Little Apple of Manhattan, Kansas, where Lockett played in college–maybe.

I expect that Witten is going to be a topic of conversation over the next month as his primetime performances draw more attention, and this won’t be the last public criticism by a player.

 

 

, , , , NFL

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NFL
Home