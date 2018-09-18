Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 3: Giovani Bernard Steps Up With Joe Mixon Out

Week 2 brought a few more injuries and some clarity on some other situations. The most prominent injury is Joe Mixon, who is expected to miss 2-4 weeks with a knee injury, after looking like a breakout candidate in Week 1. Giovani Bernard (owned in about 44% of leagues) will get the primary responsibilities with Mixon out. Bernard had three 1,000 yard from scrimmage seasons to start his career. Last year, he averaged over 100 yards from scrimmage in four December games after being little used early. He slots in as a solid RB2 weekly while Mixon is out, so if you need a starter he’s going to provide about three weeks of excellent value.

I’d consider him as being worth 10-15% of your FAAB cap for every week you would start him, so if you are the Mixon owner or someone else that needs a running back to start, he should garner a 30-40% bid even though his shelf life as a starter is limited by Mixon’s return.

Mark Walton is also a deep league add in Cincinnati as he should garner some action and will also be next up with an injury.

Here are the rest of the Waiver recommendations for Week 3:

RUNNING BACKS

If you don’t want to spend big for Bernard and just need some depth and options, I’d first look to Javorius Allen (26%) in Baltimore. So far this year, we have Alex Collins with 20 touches and Allen with 20 touches. That looks more like a committee to me. Yet Collins is widely owned and Allen is mostly available. In PPR or half-PPR leagues, Allen is more valuable because he is the third down back. He’s a fall-back flex option.

Marcus Murphy (7%) doesn’t have a great matchup and the Bills are a mess, but LeSean McCoy is now battling a rib injury, and also now has more legal issues surfacing with allegations of abuse. If he is out, Murphy is a flex option against the Vikings.

Theo Riddick (37%) had 9 catches last week and is a PPR option as a flex. Keep an eye on Darren Sproles (20%) as his value will only go up if he can play and with Carson Wentz returning.