Roundup: Khalil Mack is Dominant Again; Cape Cod Rattled by Shark Attack Fatality; & Keeping Politics Out of Sports

Hailey Clauson, a model … Time Magazine has sold for $190 million, what does that mean for Sports Illustrated? … this is a fire tornado and it looks terrifying … are you ready for the “Presidential Alert” system that FEMA is going to unveil? … Tennessee: “Neighbor allegedly opens fire on family’s home because he says the kids knocked on his door” … Emmy party fight: Tom Arnold vs Mark Burnett … after 25 years, Soon Yi – Woody Allen’s stepdaughter who would eventually become his wife – speaks … floods from Hurricane Florence cut off the city of Wilmington, no way in, no way out …

Podcast: Why has Dak Prescott struggled so much over the last 11 games; the dumb Kawhi-won’t-play-with-LeBron rumor. [Fox Sports Radio]

The Bears defense looked strong, holding the Seahawks under 100 yards through three quarters and beating Seattle, 24-17. [Tribune]

The Chargers are still the biggest ratings draw in San Diego, but the Raiders are still #1 in LA. [Union Tribune]

Zlatan vs Michael Bradley. I mean … [MLS Soccer]

No surprise that Julie Chen is bailing on ‘The Talk’ now that her husband Les Moonves has been ousted at CBS. [CNN]

I’m surprised Harvard’s Ryan Fitzpatrick got beat to the “FitzMagic” trademark by Miami rookie Minkah Fitzpatrick. [The Sports Biz]

A 26-year old boogie-boarding in Cape Code was attacked by a shark, and lost so much blood in his legs, he died. [NBC News]

The answer is yes, we should keep politics out of sports. [New Yorker]

Scary moment when a camel freaked out at the circus.

A hurricane hit Midlothian, Virginia Monday. Look at this.