MLB USA Today Sports

Cubs Announcer Predicts Kris Bryant Homer, Kris Bryant Homers on Next Pitch

Cubs Announcer Predicts Kris Bryant Homer, Kris Bryant Homers on Next Pitch

MLB

Cubs Announcer Predicts Kris Bryant Homer, Kris Bryant Homers on Next Pitch

Kris Bryant came off the disabled list on Sept. 1. He hadn’t homered since returning before this eighth-inning shot last night against Arizona. If the Cubs are going to make a run in the playoffs, it’s imperative that he regain his power stroke. Perhaps the solution is to have television analyst Jim Deshaies call a shot each and every at-bat.

After all, the announcer is 1-for-1 and hitting 1.000 thanks to this bit of clairvoyance.

View this post on Instagram

🔊 🔊 🔊 JD calls KB’s shot

A post shared by cubs (@cubs) on

No one was more excited about the accurate prediction than play-by-play man Len Kasper. Deshaies joked about leaving the booth on top, but didn’t follow through on the Costanza-esque move.

, , , MLB

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More MLB
Home