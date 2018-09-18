Cubs Announcer Predicts Kris Bryant Homer, Kris Bryant Homers on Next Pitch

Kris Bryant came off the disabled list on Sept. 1. He hadn’t homered since returning before this eighth-inning shot last night against Arizona. If the Cubs are going to make a run in the playoffs, it’s imperative that he regain his power stroke. Perhaps the solution is to have television analyst Jim Deshaies call a shot each and every at-bat.

After all, the announcer is 1-for-1 and hitting 1.000 thanks to this bit of clairvoyance.

No one was more excited about the accurate prediction than play-by-play man Len Kasper. Deshaies joked about leaving the booth on top, but didn’t follow through on the Costanza-esque move.