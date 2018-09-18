NFL USA Today Sports

LeSean McCoy Denies Child Abuse Allegations

LeSean McCoy issued a forceful denial the child abuse allegations leveled at him by the mother of his six-year-old son. The Buffalo Bills running back immediately took to Instagram to deny the claims:

I LOVE MY BOY .. ridiculous!!!!

Additionally, some of McCoy’s friends and his agent’s wife, commented on the post supporting him. DeSean Jackson, Freddie Mitchell and Drew Rosenhaus’ wife Lisa Thomson all sent their support:

This whole situation feels like it’s going to get really ugly.

