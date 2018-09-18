LeSean McCoy Denies Child Abuse Allegations

LeSean McCoy issued a forceful denial the child abuse allegations leveled at him by the mother of his six-year-old son. The Buffalo Bills running back immediately took to Instagram to deny the claims:

Additionally, some of McCoy’s friends and his agent’s wife, commented on the post supporting him. DeSean Jackson, Freddie Mitchell and Drew Rosenhaus’ wife Lisa Thomson all sent their support:

This whole situation feels like it’s going to get really ugly.