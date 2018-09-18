LeSean McCoy Denies Child Abuse Allegations
By: Ryan Phillips | 49 minutes ago
LeSean McCoy issued a forceful denial the child abuse allegations leveled at him by the mother of his six-year-old son. The Buffalo Bills running back immediately took to Instagram to deny the claims:
Additionally, some of McCoy’s friends and his agent’s wife, commented on the post supporting him. DeSean Jackson, Freddie Mitchell and Drew Rosenhaus’ wife Lisa Thomson all sent their support:
This whole situation feels like it’s going to get really ugly.
Buffalo Bills, Commentary, DeSean Jackson, Drew Rosenhaus, Freddie Mitchell, LeSean McCoy, Lisa Thomson, NFL
