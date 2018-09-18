PM Roundup: Mandy Moore; Aaron Judge Returns; Josh Allen May Not Survive

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which did not win an Emmy for its extra work this year.
Mandy at the Emmys: Mandy Moore was at the Emmys last night looking phenomenal as always.
View this post on Instagram
The dream dress. The dream designer. The dream bff. The dream team. Thank you, @rodarte and @kateandlauramulleavy for the exceptional dress. Your work is beyond words. An all time favorite. Thanks @streicherhair and @jennstreicher for your friendship and never failing to help me look and feel my best. @cristinaehrlich and @kevinmichaelericson- can’t wait to dream up another one with you two. And @rp1313 for being the most bad-ass date a gal could ask for. Oh and the great @photobyjennajones, thank you for capturing it all!! What a night!!! #emmys
Judge returns: Aaron Judge is back in the New York Yankees starting lineup for the first time since injuring his wrist on July 26.
Allen could be doomed: Josh Allen is being thrown to the wolves by the Buffalo Bills. He may not survive.
Tweet of the Day:
Song of the Day:
