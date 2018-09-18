Report: Antonio Brown Did Not Report to Work And the Steelers Are a Total Mess

The Pittsburgh Steelers can’t seem to get their best players at work. Receiver Antonio Brown was not at work on Monday, a day when the team reviews film from the previous day, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

It’s unclear whether he was excused or not.

Sources: Antonio Brown didn't show up for work Monday https://t.co/H6rOUsyNZX via @PittsburghPG — Ed Bouchette (@EdBouchette) September 18, 2018

Brown’s absence comes amid Le'Veon Bell’s holdout. The start running back missed all of training camp into this third week of the regular season. And at least for Monday, the Steelers were down to one of their “Three B’s.” As far as we know, Ben Roethlisberger showed up.

In the Steelers’ 42-37 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2, Brown had nine receptions on 17 targets for 67 yards. During the game, Brown was spotted looking frustrated on the sideline. He left the Steelers locker room before speaking to the media after the game. It’s unclear where Brown’s frustration is directed. Coach Mike Tomlin is clearly struggling to motivate his players, and offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner is in his first year.

Brown’s absence speaks to the extreme dysfunction taking place in Pittsburgh. Coincidentally, their offense isn’t necessarily the problem. They are 0-2 while allowing 63 points in that span.