Tour Championship Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: All for the Money

The final tournament of the 2017-2018 PGA Tour season, the TOUR Championship at East Lake in Atlanta, is here and with $10 million dollars on the line, it’s going to be a big one for quite a few guys at the top of the FedExCup standings.

Thanks to the PGA Tour for laying out exactly what needs to happen for all 30 in the Tour Championship field to win, but the top five guys all have the best shot at winning that huge payday.

1. Bryson DeChambeau – If he wins the TOUR Championship, he wins the FedExCup, Has a reasonable chance of winning with a top-six finish, Can finish as low as a T29 and still have a mathematical chance of winning.

2. Justin Rose – If he wins the TOUR Championship, he wins the FedExCup, Has a reasonable chance of winning with a top-three finish, Can finish as low as 9th and still have a mathematical chance of winning.

3. Tony Finau – If he wins the TOUR Championship, he wins the FedExCup, Has a reasonable chance of winning with a T2 finish, Can finish as low as a two-way tie for 3rd and still have a mathematical chance of winning.

4. Dustin Johnson – If he wins the TOUR Championship, he wins the FedExCup, Has a reasonable chance of winning with a 2nd place finish, Can finish as low as a three-way tie for 2nd and still have a mathematical chance of winning.

5. Justin Thomas – If he wins the TOUR Championship, he wins the FedExCup, Can finish as low as a two-way tie for 2nd and still have a mathematical chance of winning, Has a reasonable chance of winning with a 2nd place finish.

Beyond the top five, it gets a little tougher, but is still manageable. You can see the rest of the scenarios over at PGATour.com.

Odds via BetDSI Sportsbook

Justin Rose +950 Rory McIlroy +950 Dustin Johnson +1100 Justin Thomas +1150 Tiger Woods +1200 Brooks Koepka +1300 Rickie Fowler +1600 Bryson DeChambeau +1700 Tony Finau +1700 Hideki Matsuyama +1700

TV Schedule

Thursday 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM Golf Channel Friday 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM Golf Channel Saturday 12:00 PM – 2:30 PM Golf Channel 2:30 PM – 6:00 PM NBC Sunday 12:00 PM – 2:30 PM Golf Channel 2:30 PM – 6:00 PM NBC

Tee Times

11:40 AM – Marc Leishman, Patton Kizzire

11:50 AM – Hideki Matsuyama, Gary Woodland

12:00 PM – Kyle Stanley, Paul Casey

12:10 PM – Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm

12:20 PM – Aaron Wise, Kevin Na

12:30 PM – Tommy Fleetwood, Tiger Woods

12:40 PM – Rory McIlory, Xander Schauffele

12:50 PM – Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay

1:00 PM – Francesco Molinari, Phil Mickelson

1:10 PM – Webb Simpson, Jason Day

1:20 PM – Billy Horschel, Cameron Smith

1:30 PM – Brooks Koepka, Bubba Watson

1:40 PM – Justin Thomas, Keegan Bradley

1:50 PM – Tony Finau, Dustin Johnson

2:00 PM – Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose