Tour Championship Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: All for the Money

The final tournament of the 2017-2018 PGA Tour season, the TOUR Championship at East Lake in Atlanta, is here and with $10 million dollars on the line, it’s going to be a big one for quite a few guys at the top of the FedExCup standings.
Thanks to the PGA Tour for laying out exactly what needs to happen for all 30 in the Tour Championship field to win, but the top five guys all have the best shot at winning that huge payday.
1. Bryson DeChambeau – If he wins the TOUR Championship, he wins the FedExCup, Has a reasonable chance of winning with a top-six finish, Can finish as low as a T29 and still have a mathematical chance of winning.
2. Justin Rose – If he wins the TOUR Championship, he wins the FedExCup, Has a reasonable chance of winning with a top-three finish, Can finish as low as 9th and still have a mathematical chance of winning.
3. Tony Finau – If he wins the TOUR Championship, he wins the FedExCup, Has a reasonable chance of winning with a T2 finish, Can finish as low as a two-way tie for 3rd and still have a mathematical chance of winning.
4. Dustin Johnson – If he wins the TOUR Championship, he wins the FedExCup, Has a reasonable chance of winning with a 2nd place finish, Can finish as low as a three-way tie for 2nd and still have a mathematical chance of winning.
5. Justin Thomas – If he wins the TOUR Championship, he wins the FedExCup, Can finish as low as a two-way tie for 2nd and still have a mathematical chance of winning, Has a reasonable chance of winning with a 2nd place finish.
Beyond the top five, it gets a little tougher, but is still manageable. You can see the rest of the scenarios over at PGATour.com.
Odds via BetDSI Sportsbook
|Justin Rose
|+950
|Rory McIlroy
|+950
|Dustin Johnson
|+1100
|Justin Thomas
|+1150
|Tiger Woods
|+1200
|Brooks Koepka
|+1300
|Rickie Fowler
|+1600
|Bryson DeChambeau
|+1700
|Tony Finau
|+1700
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+1700
TV Schedule
|Thursday
|1:00 PM – 6:00 PM
|Golf Channel
|Friday
|1:00 PM – 6:00 PM
|Golf Channel
|Saturday
|12:00 PM – 2:30 PM
|Golf Channel
|2:30 PM – 6:00 PM
|NBC
|Sunday
|12:00 PM – 2:30 PM
|Golf Channel
|2:30 PM – 6:00 PM
|NBC
Tee Times
11:40 AM – Marc Leishman, Patton Kizzire
11:50 AM – Hideki Matsuyama, Gary Woodland
12:00 PM – Kyle Stanley, Paul Casey
12:10 PM – Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm
12:20 PM – Aaron Wise, Kevin Na
12:30 PM – Tommy Fleetwood, Tiger Woods
12:40 PM – Rory McIlory, Xander Schauffele
12:50 PM – Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay
1:00 PM – Francesco Molinari, Phil Mickelson
1:10 PM – Webb Simpson, Jason Day
1:20 PM – Billy Horschel, Cameron Smith
1:30 PM – Brooks Koepka, Bubba Watson
1:40 PM – Justin Thomas, Keegan Bradley
1:50 PM – Tony Finau, Dustin Johnson
2:00 PM – Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose
