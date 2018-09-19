USA Today Sports

PM Roundup: Alison Brie; Maroon 5 To Play Super Bowl; Mark Cuban To Donate $10 Million To Women's Groups

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which thinks the soundtrack was the best part of “Space Jam”

Alison at the Emmys: Alison Brie was looking her usual phenomenal self at the Emmys on Monday. GLOW did win the award for best stunt coordination.

✨MIU MIU✨#emmys

Maroon Super Bowl: Maroon 5 has been picked to perform at halftime of Super Bowl LIII. Given some of their recent success it’s probably not a stretch to assume Cardi B will be coming out with them.

Cuban to donate cash after NBA investigation: The NBA has finished its probe into the way the Dallas Mavericks treated women as an organization. Owner Mark Cuban will donate $10 million to women’s organizations but won’t face any other punishment.

Tweet of the Day:

The NFL Hall of Famers Really Screwed Up Their Big Announcement

Jimmy Butler Requested a Trade; Should the Lakers or Celtics Bite?

Report: Investigators Didn’t Bother Looking For Urban Meyer Potentially Deleting Texts

LeSean McCoy Accused Of Child Abuse, Must Be Suspended

New book claims Tom Brady is sick of Bill Belichick

The Steelers have removed Le'Veon Bell from their active roster

Ranking the NBA’s next generation of stars

LeBron James may actually be starring in a “Space Jam” sequel

