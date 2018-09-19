PM Roundup: Alison Brie; Maroon 5 To Play Super Bowl; Mark Cuban To Donate $10 Million To Women's Groups

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which thinks the soundtrack was the best part of “Space Jam”

Alison at the Emmys: Alison Brie was looking her usual phenomenal self at the Emmys on Monday. GLOW did win the award for best stunt coordination.

Maroon Super Bowl: Maroon 5 has been picked to perform at halftime of Super Bowl LIII. Given some of their recent success it’s probably not a stretch to assume Cardi B will be coming out with them.

Cuban to donate cash after NBA investigation: The NBA has finished its probe into the way the Dallas Mavericks treated women as an organization. Owner Mark Cuban will donate $10 million to women’s organizations but won’t face any other punishment.

Tweet of the Day:

Gruden: “it’s hard to find a great pass rusher.” … He really needs to start punting all pass rush questions — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) September 19, 2018

