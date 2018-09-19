PM Roundup: Alison Brie; Maroon 5 To Play Super Bowl; Mark Cuban To Donate $10 Million To Women's Groups

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which thinks the soundtrack was the best part of “Space Jam”
Alison at the Emmys: Alison Brie was looking her usual phenomenal self at the Emmys on Monday. GLOW did win the award for best stunt coordination.
View this post on Instagram
And to my soulmate, nominee last night, Betty Gilpin…I can’t believe I got so lucky that my dream job brought you into my life. You elevate everyone around you with your extraordinary performance and dazzle us with your grace on a daily basis. Love my #bettygilpin. So proud of you. 💛
Maroon Super Bowl: Maroon 5 has been picked to perform at halftime of Super Bowl LIII. Given some of their recent success it’s probably not a stretch to assume Cardi B will be coming out with them.
Cuban to donate cash after NBA investigation: The NBA has finished its probe into the way the Dallas Mavericks treated women as an organization. Owner Mark Cuban will donate $10 million to women’s organizations but won’t face any other punishment.
Tweet of the Day:
In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:
The NFL Hall of Famers Really Screwed Up Their Big Announcement
Jimmy Butler Requested a Trade; Should the Lakers or Celtics Bite?
Report: Investigators Didn’t Bother Looking For Urban Meyer Potentially Deleting Texts
LeSean McCoy Accused Of Child Abuse, Must Be Suspended
Around the Sports Internet:
New book claims Tom Brady is sick of Bill Belichick
The Steelers have removed Le'Veon Bell from their active roster
Ranking the NBA’s next generation of stars
LeBron James may actually be starring in a “Space Jam” sequel
Song of the Day:
Comments