This is the Boston-est Boston Video to Ever Boston

The Boston Globe has a story about a Red Sox fan, Louie Iacuzzi, who happened upon a massive 2018 American League East championship banner destined to be unfurled at Fenway Park when the time comes. The tale is begging to be optioned by Mark Wahlberg or Ben Affleck by the end of the day because the best screenwriters in the world couldn’t conjure better characters.

The whole video feels like a sketch but is very real and every single second is pure joy.

This is likely the best Boston Globe video you will watch all year. https://t.co/9RQuZxdE39 pic.twitter.com/layHqI1Yc7 — Jaclyn Reiss (@JaclynReiss) September 19, 2018

Iacuzzi’s heroic dash across multiple lanes of highway traffic will probably result in some tickets or other compensation. And good for him. We should all be hopping out of our cars and risking life and limb to pick up mysterious objects.

Best Boston dash since Dave Roberts came off the bench to steal second.

[Boston Globe]