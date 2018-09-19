Cristiano Ronaldo Got A Horrendous Red Card In Juventus' First Champions League Match

Cristiano Ronaldo earned a red card just 29 minutes into his Champions League debut for Juventus on Wednesday. While I’m loathe to defend a pampered superstar gazillionaire like Ronaldo, this was a horrendous decision.
Watch:
He patted defender Jeison Murillo on the head and made fun of him for diving. That was it. Just patted him on the head.
Watch again:
Referee Felix Brych has a lot of explaining to do for this one.
ESPN’s Matteo Bonetti had the following to say:
Luckily for Ronaldo, Juventus is an absolute machine and was running circles around Valencia despite being down to 10 men. The Italian giants wound up winning 2-0.
