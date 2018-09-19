Cristiano Ronaldo Got A Horrendous Red Card In Juventus' First Champions League Match

Cristiano Ronaldo earned a red card just 29 minutes into his Champions League debut for Juventus on Wednesday. While I’m loathe to defend a pampered superstar gazillionaire like Ronaldo, this was a horrendous decision.

Watch:

He patted defender Jeison Murillo on the head and made fun of him for diving. That was it. Just patted him on the head.

Watch again:

How Ronaldo got a red card 😳 pic.twitter.com/AzTJJaWC81 — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) September 19, 2018

Referee Felix Brych has a lot of explaining to do for this one.

ESPN’s Matteo Bonetti had the following to say:

Referee here has lost the plot completely. Singlehandedly deciding the game. You never, ever give a red card for that? A head pat on Murillo from Ronaldo? That’s disgraceful from the referee. — Matteo Bonetti (@TheCalcioGuy) September 19, 2018

Luckily for Ronaldo, Juventus is an absolute machine and was running circles around Valencia despite being down to 10 men. The Italian giants wound up winning 2-0.