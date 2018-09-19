Which Cereals Are Better With Milk and Which Aren't

Kylie Jenner, a 21-year-old celebrity with access to experiences the common man can only dream about, tweeted this incredible thing late last night.
Now, say what you want about being above the fray and better than this type of discourse. I am not. Reading this mind-blowing bit of information had a profound impact on me. Forty minutes of sitting in the dark, thinking hard about all that’s in play here brought me to an acceptable, but still confused mental space.
That Jenner never put milk on her cereal before — even once — is astounding. The thing is, though, milk doesn’t automatically improve the experience for all cereals. Some varieties are just plain better as shipped: dry and crunchy.
Here is a brief field guide on how each cereal should be consumed.
Alpha-Bits: Plain
Apple Jacks: Milk
Rice Krispies: Milk
Corn Puffs: Plain
Life: Milk
Lucky Charms: Plain
Frosted Flakes: Milk
Cheerios: Milk
Honey Nut Cheerios: Plain
Cinnamon Toast Crunch: Plain
Cocoa Pebbles: Milk
Chex: Plain
Kix: Milk
Berry Kix: Plain
French Toast Crunch: Milk
Waffle Crisp: Milk
Trix: Plain
Wheaties: Milk
Grape Nuts: Milk
Crispix: Milk
Cracklin’ Oat Bran: Milk
Honey Bunches of Oats: Milk
Total: Milk
Golden Crisp: Plain
Toasties: Milk
Quaker Oatmeal Squares: Plain
Kashi Puff: Plain
Cookie Crisp: Milk
Raisin Bran: Milk
Corn Flakes: Plain
Special K: Milk:
Froot Loops: Plain
Cap’n Crunch: Milk
Shredded Wheat: Milk
Frosted Mini Wheats: Plain
Golden Grahams: Plain
Honeycomb: Plain
