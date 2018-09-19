Which Cereals Are Better With Milk and Which Aren't

Kylie Jenner, a 21-year-old celebrity with access to experiences the common man can only dream about, tweeted this incredible thing late last night.

last night i had cereal with milk for the first time. life changing. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) September 19, 2018

Now, say what you want about being above the fray and better than this type of discourse. I am not. Reading this mind-blowing bit of information had a profound impact on me. Forty minutes of sitting in the dark, thinking hard about all that’s in play here brought me to an acceptable, but still confused mental space.

That Jenner never put milk on her cereal before — even once — is astounding. The thing is, though, milk doesn’t automatically improve the experience for all cereals. Some varieties are just plain better as shipped: dry and crunchy.

Here is a brief field guide on how each cereal should be consumed.

Alpha-Bits: Plain

Apple Jacks: Milk

Rice Krispies: Milk

Corn Puffs: Plain

Life: Milk

Lucky Charms: Plain

Frosted Flakes: Milk

Cheerios: Milk

Honey Nut Cheerios: Plain

Cinnamon Toast Crunch: Plain

Cocoa Pebbles: Milk

Chex: Plain

Kix: Milk

Berry Kix: Plain

French Toast Crunch: Milk

Waffle Crisp: Milk

Trix: Plain

Wheaties: Milk

Grape Nuts: Milk

Crispix: Milk

Cracklin’ Oat Bran: Milk

Honey Bunches of Oats: Milk

Total: Milk

Golden Crisp: Plain

Toasties: Milk

Quaker Oatmeal Squares: Plain

Kashi Puff: Plain

Cookie Crisp: Milk

Raisin Bran: Milk

Corn Flakes: Plain

Special K: Milk:

Froot Loops: Plain

Cap’n Crunch: Milk

Lucky Charms: Plain

Shredded Wheat: Milk

Frosted Mini Wheats: Plain

Golden Grahams: Plain

Honeycomb: Plain