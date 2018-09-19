Browns Sideline Reporter Won't Do Radio for 8 Games After Yelling at Official

The Cleveland Browns are a few breaks and accurate kicks away from having two wins. They have zero wins. And although this young season is arguably less frustrating than the dozens before, the Browns experience can push a man to the edge. Emotions run high. Things are said.

Sideline reporter Nathan Zegura, frustrated by a call during last Sunday’s loss to the New Orleans Saints, yelled at an official over a call, according to a league source. As a result he’ll be banned from the team’s radio broadcasts for the next eight games, a Browns spokesman told Cleveland.com.

Dustin Fox will replace Zegura, according to multiple reports.

In addition to his gameday duties, Zegura hosts Browns Daily on Cleveland’s ESPN 850 from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays.