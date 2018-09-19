VIDEO: Rachel Nichols Did Not Go Easy on Mark Cuban

NBA USA Today Sports

Rachel Nichols interviewed Mark Cuban on ESPN’s The Jump today. They devoted the entire show to the release of the investigation on the Dallas Mavericks. There was a segment where Rachel read a monologue about the findings, three segments in which Cuban was interviewed (in the third new Mavs CEO Cynthia Marshall was also there), and finally a panel discussion with Nichols, Zach Lowe, and Tim MacMahon (who has been covering Cuban and the Mavs for many years).

This was not really a soft landing for Cuban. Nichols was very direct and stern with Cuban, who for his part repeatedly expressed remorse about chronic sexual harassment from longtime former Mavs CEO Terdema Ussery  — and sexual harassment or domestic abuse by other Mavs employees — and at times was on the verge of tears.

Here is the link to the published investigation.

