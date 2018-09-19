VIDEO: Stephen A. Smith Went Berserk on Will Cain in Mike Tomlin Debate

Will Cain presented a thesis that Mike Tomlin has lost the Steelers’ locker room, and Stephen A. Smith disagreed. It was all relatively pleasant for a few minutes until Cain said that Stephen A. is extending the benefit of the doubt to Tomlin (perhaps because they’ve got a relationship) that he wouldn’t give to “a team down South,” clearly implying Jason Garrett and the Dallas Cowboys.

This, shortly after the 5-minute mark, is where Stephen A. ratcheted up all the way to capacity, rattled off the best bullet points on Tomlin’s c/v, and compared Will to a radio caller who compared Tomlin to Marvin Lewis. If you like this sort of content, carve out the couple minutes to watch the scrap.