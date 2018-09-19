Roundup: Captain Marvel Trailer is Excellent; Sportsbook Partners with Sports Team; & Be Careful Who You Laugh at Online

Jessica Biel … Maryland: “Car lands in pool during driving lesson gone wrong” … one thing that jumped out long Dave Rubin profile is he took a three-month social media cleanse … the house in the Hollywood Hills where James Dean was discovered, is for sale … terribly sad story about a mom who moved her car in the driveway, and accidentally hit and killed her 1-year old daughter … Ted Cruz claims his opponent in the Senate race will ban BBQ in Texas… “The Secret to Retaining a New Skill: Learn, Exercise, Sleep” … if you laughed at the guy shaving on the subway recently, here’s his story about how he’s homeless … for allegedly hooking up with Donald Trump once, porn star Stormy Daniels sure has a vivid memory of his penis …

The new boss of the Philadelphia Flyers has never run a team. [Philly.com]

Shawn Bradley, who is 7-foot-6, wanted to know why he was so tall. He hit the gene jackpot. [WSJ]

And so it begins: a sportsbook has partnered with a sports team. Naturally, it’s William Hill and the Vegas Golden Knights. [SBD]

Why are defenders so stumped by the NFL wanting to protect QBs? The league wasn’t nearly as good last year without star QBs. [AP]

Podcast: Why has Dak Prescott struggled so much over the last 11 games; the dumb Kawhi-won’t-play-with-LeBron rumor. [Fox Sports Radio]

Six months after he allegedly groped an Uber driver, Jameis Winston is now being sued for $75,000 by the Uber driver. [Tampa Bay.com]

The Mavericks remain very excited for Luka Doncic. Still can’t believe he wasn’t the #1 pick. [24/7 Sports]

Liverpool, the next winners of the Champions League? [France 24]

Awful, gut-wrenching news as Iowa State’s best golfer was found dead at a golf course in Ames. [Des Moines Register]

Despite cracked ribs, LeSean McCoy hasn’t been ruled out for Week 3. [Buffalo News]

How close is Dan Gilbert to becoming one of the owners of Sports Illustrated? [NY Post]

Jessica Biel, what a dancer.

The Captain Marvel trailer? Yes, please.