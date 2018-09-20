PM Roundup: Alexis Ren; Nick Bosa Has Surgery; Antonio Brown Doesn't Want To Be Traded

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is living just to find emotion.

Alexis will be dancing: Alexis Ren is a cast member on the latest season of “Dancing with the Stars.” Not even that could get me to watch but god for her.

Little Bosa out: Nick Bosa had surgery on Thursday to repair a core muscle injury and he has no timetable for a return. Ohio State seems unsure of his return this season.

AB doesn’t want a trade: Antonio Brown claims he doesn’t want to be traded. That comes despite his ridiculous antics over the past week.

Tweet of the Day:

(Even I think that was awesome and I loathe the Dodgers.)

