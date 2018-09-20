Andrew Wiggins and Stephen Jackson Are Beefing on Instagram
By: Ryan Glasspiegel | 2 hours ago
Because it’s the NBA, Jimmy Butler trade demand has led to several fascinating social derivative stories. Karl-Anthony Towns called #fakenews on sleuthing that suggested he and Jimmy Butler were involved with the same woman. And for some reason Stephen Jackson and Andrew Wiggins are going back and forth on Instagram.
Jackson started it, essentially saying Butler has a lot of heart and Wiggins has none:
Wiggins responded by calling someone — presumably Jackson — an old bum:
If this was intended towards anyone besides Jackson, Jackson didn’t think so, and responded thusly:
This could go on for days.
