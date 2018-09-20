Antonio Brown Is 'Pissed Off' about the Steelers: 'We Suck'

Antonio Brown led a State of the Pittsburgh Steelers address on Thursday. And it wasn’t pretty.

Brown, who was disciplined for skipping work on Monday, spoke to the media for the first time since he had a sideline outburst during Pittsburgh’s 42-37 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The receiver admitted he didn’t speak to the media after the game because he was “pissed off.”

Why?

“We’re losing. We suck,” he told reporters, via The Athletic.

Antonio Brown spoke today. pic.twitter.com/A7dLn1Y7XI — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) September 20, 2018

The Steelers have started 0-1-1 after their loss against Kansas City and their tie against the Cleveland Browns. For the most part, they’ve been the picture of dysfunction, with Le’Veon Bell continuing his holdout and looking unlikely to return for Week 3. (Meanwhile, his teammates have trashed him for leveraging for better pay.) And now, Brown, the team’s star wideout, seems to be skipping work due to his frustration over a loss.

The Steelers are too good to be counted out as a playoff contender. But Mike Tomlin seems to have a history of struggling to motivate his players — the on-field product is the latest evidence. That insubordination stems into last season when Bell said before a playoff game he would consider retirement in the coming offseason. The Steelers were then blown out by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Brown touched on his coaches briefly during his meeting with the media on Thursday.

“Coaches should be winning,” Brown told reporters, via The Athletic. “That’s all that matters. That’s our business — is winning. We’re not winning — I’m pissed off. I’m passionate about winning. I signed up to win. I work extremely hard, put in too much hours a day on my life and my body away from my family to win.”