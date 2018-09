The Cleveland Browns may not be much on the field right now, but their fans are absolute savages.

Thursday night during the team’s matchup with the New York Jets, a Browns fan managed to catch a possum that was roaming the stands. He caught the thing with his bare hands and then refused any help disposing of it.

Watch this:

Nbd, just a Browns fan catching a possum tonight at the stadium pic.twitter.com/MxMWFWh4jS — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) September 21, 2018

Welcome to Cleveland!