College Football ATS Picks: Missouri Will Push Georgia to the Brink

The bad news? Another 2-3 week dropped us under .500 for the year. The good? Now you can consider fading our picks for optimal profit realization. There’s always a silver lining.

ALABAMA (-25) over Texas A&M: It’s difficult to overstate how good this version of Alabama is with a Heisman Trophy contender playing quarterback. There has been no weak spot thus far and both sides of the ball are playing with immense swagger. The Aggies roll into town with the knowledge they pushed Clemson to the limit. But that game was at home, and the Tigers missed many opportunities to land the knockout punch before things got tight. The Crimson Tide score in all three phases of the game and continue to assert dominance. Alabama 45, Texas A&M 17.

Army at Oklahoma (OVER 61): The Sooners are averaging 49.7 points/game. Army plays a unique style aimed at controlling the clock, but won’t be able to do so in Norman. Kyler Murray is aiming to pad his stats and should have no problem doing so. Oklahoma 55, Army 20.

USC (-4.5) over Washington State: The Trojans appear to be a mess. J.T. Daniels has shown his youth and inexperience. The offense is struggling to crack 20 points/game. But they get the comforts of home on a Friday night. Washington State hasn’t played a real opponent yet. USC will be faster, stronger, and hungrier. Clay Helton cannot lose this game and will be looking to make a statement. USC 35, Washington State 24.

WASHINGTON (-17) over Arizona State: Herm Edwards’ storybook return narrative crashed back down to earth last week. The Sun Devils are a talented team, but struggled to score against Michigan State. The Huskies’ defense is even better, holding Utah to a single touchdown last week, and keeping Auburn in check in the season opener. Jake Browning has yet to truly get it going. That changes Saturday night. Washington 38, Arizona State 17.

MISSOURI (+14.5) over Georgia: Drew Lock could play himself into the No. 1 overall draft pick. His showing against the NFL-talent-rich Bulldogs defense will go a long way in deciding his fate. Lock has thrown for 11 scores against one pick thus far and the Tigers have reached the 40-point plateau in every contest. Georgia is spectacular but we’re banking on a sluggish start away from home. Georgia 45, Missouri 34.