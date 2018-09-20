Conor McGregor Is Back And He Owned The UFC 229 Press Conference

Conor McGregor return to a UFC stage for the first time in what seems like years on Thursday and he’s already in mid-fight form. McGregor sat down at the UFC 229 press conference across from Khabib Nurmagomedov and just owned it.

McGregor’s mouth has certainly not lost a step.

McGregor showed up with both of his now-stripped title belts:

And it only got better from there. The first thing he did was rip the UFC for not inviting fans into the press conference and promoting his whiskey brand. Yep, Conor is back.

Here are some of the highlights from the afternoon:

"You said send location… HERE I AM. RIGHT IN FRONT OF YOU!" #UFC229 pic.twitter.com/bkZWeUY1FL — UFC (@ufc) September 20, 2018

He promoted and drank his whiskey:

Conor McGregor using this press conference to plug his new whiskey brand and call out Jameson is all-time cocky #UFC229 pic.twitter.com/1kgttjDI5C — Dan (@AtIantaDan) September 20, 2018

He said he hopes it’s a long night so he can get his hands on Khabib:

I don’t really know what was going on here:

Conor threw out a great line about the bus attack:

"If you got off that bus, you'd be dead and I'd be in a cell" @TheNotoriousMMA really warming up in the press conference for #UFC229 pic.twitter.com/U1Z28jTqsB — Angus Reid (@angusreid92) September 20, 2018

Conor claimed he doesn’t need to fight, he does it because he loves it:

And more:

Conor has a different way of tapping guys:

McGregor made his prediction:

Conor showed his respect for Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier:

And finally the two faced off to end the press conference:

So who is going to win the fight? It’s anyone’s guess. But McGregor definitely won the press conference.

You can rewatch the whole thing below: