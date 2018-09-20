David Price Just Can't Solve The Yankees Or Their Stadium

David Price and the Boston Red Sox are backstroking to an easy American League East title and have the best record in all of baseball. Price has been really good for the Sox this year, but there is an issue that popped up again Wednesday night: He flat-out can’t pitch at Yankee Stadium.

The Red Sox got spanked by the New York Yankees last night 10-1 and Price didn’t help matters. The 33-year-old lefty gave up six runs (four earned) in 5.1 innings, while striking out just two, walking four and surrendering three home runs. And that was one of his better outings in the Bronx lately.

Since joining the Red Sox last year Price has been horrible at Yankee Stadium. So far he’s 0-6 with a 9.79 ERA with a ridiculous 15.4 hits allowed per nine innings. Even worse, in just 30.1 innings he’s giving up 33 earned runs and 13 home runs.

That’s just insane.

So far this season, Price has a 15-7 record with a 3.53 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 171 strikeouts in 171 innings. But in two starts at Yankee Stadium he’s 0-2, has allowed 14 runs (12 earned) on 14 hits and eight home runs in 8.2 innings. That’s horrific enough for a 12.46 ERA and a 2.077 WHIP. Woof.

There’s no good reason for Price’s woes at the Yankee Stadium. Maybe he has an aversion to overpriced monstrosities that will never live up to the hype. Then again, he was teammates with Pablo Sandoval for a few seasons and that never seemed to bother him.

In four total starts against the Yankees in 2018, Price has pitched 15.2 innings and allowed 20 runs (18 earned) on 21 hits and nine home runs. He is 0-3 in those four starts with a 10.34 ERA and a 1.915 WHIP.

As mentioned, Price’s ERA for the season is 3.53. Without those two starts in the Bronx it would be 3.05. Without all four starts against the Yankees it would be 2.84, which would rank seventh in baseball.

At this point there is no way Price can start a playoff game at Yankee Stadium if the Red Sox are matched up with New York. I don’t care how the rest of the rotation is pitching or how things line up, there’s no way manager Alex Cora could justify starting him there.