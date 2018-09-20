Roundup: Golf Digest Gets Man Acquitted of Murder, Playstation Classic, Ticketmaster Busted

Anastasia Karanikolaou … Texas grandmother kills alligator to avenge death of miniature horse … Drake reportedly lost $200K in Atlantic City, but probably made more than that to perform that night … Warrant issued for the arrest of Demi Lovato’s drug dealer (for a separate incident) … Sony following in footsteps of Nintendo, releasing Playstation Classic … Amazon might open up to 3,000 cashierless outlets by 2021 … Lehman Brothers invested over a billion dollars in Las Vegas last decade before the economy (and it) collapsed … This professional pizza taste-tester job is a plum gig … Space Jam sequel with LeBron is officially happening … Steelers remove Le’Veon Bell from active roster.

“With an investigation Golf Digest helped open, an Erie County court vacated Valentino Dixon’s murder conviction after he had already served 27 years in jail” [Golf Digest]

Undercover reporters confirm your presumption that scalpers flood Ticketmaster with bots for big tickets and Ticketmaster doesn’t only not care but actually encourages it [CBC]

By next year, almost half of all cellphone calls will be spam (as an aside, I’ve been receiving more than ever) [WaPo]

Buzzfeed pulls out of podcasting business [WSJ]

All of a sudden, Jon Jones is eligible to return to UFC soon [MMA Junkie]

Jemele Hill will narrate LeBron’s ‘Shut Up and Dribble’ Showtime doc [THR]

Studs Terkel interviewing Mike Royko on the radio in 1994 [WFMT]

“The deliberate awfulness of social media” [New Yorker]

Fun profile of a holdout newsstand owner in Chicago [Block Club Chicago]

Trombone Shorty and Dave Grohl play Nirvana’s In Bloom

This Francesa imitation continues to slay me

Drone attacks wasp hive