VIDEO: Isaiah Crowell Flagged for Butt Wipe Celebration

Isaiah Crowell’s touchdown in the second quarter to give the Jets a 14-0 lead over the Browns took a back seat to the celebration he did after. It quickly drew a flag:

That is not allowed.

 

