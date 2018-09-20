Odell Beckham to NFL: Stop Drug Testing Us So We Can Watch Film

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham just wants to get down to business with team meetings and film study so his team can get its first win of the season this weekend. The NFL apparently has other ideas for how he should be spending his time.

Walkin in today to my 997,546 “””RANDOM””” PED drug test today. It’s actually funny how I “randomly” get tested every other week. Dear @NFL please stop sending these people, ur takin away from meeting times and film… thanks #ThisAintWhatYaLookinFor #ThisIsBeyondMeeeee — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) September 20, 2018

It’s believed Beckham is rounding up with his figure, as conducting nearly one million random PED tests during four-plus seasons would require a dizzying pace. And Beckham himself says he’s tested every other week, which comes out to 26 times a year.

Beckham is an unlikely candidate to publicly rail against the league’s drug-testing policy. A viral video of himself, some pizza, and a white powder in March sparked a firestorm of speculation. One NFL team reportedly hired a private investigator to look for drug use while considering trading for Beckham.

Also, Beckham’s steadfast commitment to film study and team meetings stands in stark contrast to another one of his off-the-field missteps: partying on a boat days before a playoff game against Green Bay in early 2017.

Of course, routinely relieving one’s self under the watchful eyes of a stranger isn’t most people’s favorite pastimes, so the frustration is understandable.

Beckham has 15 catches for 162 yards this year. He’s yet to find the end zone.