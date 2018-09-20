Stormy Daniels Claims Ben Roethlisberger Asked Her for a Goodnight Kiss

CNN has obtained Stormy Daniels’ book “Full Disclosure” revealing her claim that she was terrified after Steelers’ quarterback Ben Roethlisberger asked for a “good night kiss.”

“Daniels says she saw Trump the next day after they had sex when he invited her to a club in the VIP section of a golf course (it was in a club at her hotel). That is where she met Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, she says. He was chatting with Trump, and at the end of the night Trump asked Roethlisberger to walk her up to her hotel room. She says he asked her for a “good night kiss.” She refused. She says he pushed lightly on her door as they stood outside her hotel room.

‘I was terrified. I am rarely terrified,” Daniels wrote, saying Roethlisberger responded, saying, “‘Come on.’

She closed the door and writes that Roethlisberger “stood outside, not leaving” while knocking at her door for several minutes but eventually left.”