Addison Russell Will Not Play Tonight, After Ex-Wife Wrote Post Alleging Abuse

Addison Russell will not play in tonight’s Chicago rivalry game between the Chicago Cubs and White Sox, according to David Kaplan. This news comes just hours after Russell’s ex-wife, Melissa Reidy-Russell, wrote in a lengthy blog post alleging that Russell physically and emotionally abused her.

The first time I was physically mistreated by my spouse, I was in shock. I couldn’t wrap my head around what just happened…Why did he get so angry? What did I do for him to want to put his hands on me? Of course I forgave him & assumed it would never happen again. I just thought he had let his emotions get the best of him, he loves me and he’s sorry. I was deeply hurt that he could even be capable of this behavior towards me, I couldn’t understand how the man I was so in love with, the FATHER of my child, the man I married just a few months ago could show such aggression towards me… I simply could not wrap my head around it, it tore me apart. As much as I tried to pretend it never happened, I noticed myself avoiding making him angry in anyway in fear of it happening again. I saw a darkness in him I’ve never seen or experienced in him or anyone else. Slowly but surely I realized the man I grew to love so much was becoming more and more of a stranger to me everyday that went by.

Last year, Melissa took to social media to publicly out Addison cheating on her. A friend made a comment on that post that alleged physical abuse by the Cubs’ player. Reidy-Russell filed for divorce a few weeks later, but did not cooperate into a MLB investigation into the domestic abuse allegations at the time. Expect MLB to renew that request in light of today’s disclosures.