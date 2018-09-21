Blake Snell Trades Baseball for Chicken Fingers and Dipping Sauce to be Named Later

Blake Snell, who won his 20th game of the season earlier this week, has a compelling case for the American League Cy Young award. As we all know, there are two parts of pitching: the motor skills and the intellect. Snell has proved the former all year long. He proved he’s very sharp in the latter last night by executing a very smart trade.

Some crummy baseball for chicken fingers and fries? That’s savvy general managing right there. That’s not even considering how good the dipping sauce to be named later could be with some seasoning. Looks like we have young Dave Dombrowski on our hands here.