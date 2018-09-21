VIDEO: Colin Cowherd Responds to Baker Mayfield Zing

Colin Cowherd was zinged by Baker Mayfield last night after the Browns’ comeback win over the Jets, and he really didn’t seem too bothered by it. Before this above clip began, Colin played footage of Baker’s zing as well as the time Dabo Swinney recalled Colin calling Clemson frauds, and noted that he does Where Colin Was Right, Where Colin Was Wrong every Monday. He also said that people don’t come up to him at restaurants asking about politics or requesting lukewarm sports takes.

“I take sides,” Colin said, also referencing Joel Embiid’s clapback at him. “My job is to have an opinion. I don’t do the prep work to straddle a fence. So I’m not bothered. We had Baker on the show. We had Joe [Thomas] on the show. I’d love to have Joel Embiid on the show. And by the way, Dabo, you are welcome any time.”