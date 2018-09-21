Roundup: Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Rounders; A Whale of a Video; Candy Corn is Gross

ESPN+ reaches 1 million subscribers … Multiple victims in Maryland shooting … World poverty is dropping dramatically … Third season of Serial off to a good start … Washington Generals win crown … How common are shark attacks … No one wants to work with Chevy Chase … In acronym news: WADA to reinstate RUSADA … This is a terrible look for TicketMaster … Shawn Michaels back … Interesting sneaker idea … Ohio State’s Nick Bosa out indefinitely … Sounds like a terrible clubhouse atmosphere at Harper’s … The magic of quitting early … Here’s where the level of UFC discourse is right now … First look at the Men in Black spinoff … Colin Kaepernick’s lawyer suggests two teams are sniffing around … New Maya Rudolph-Fred Armisen joint … FormerMinnesota lineman dies at 22 … Congressional hearing for legalized sports gambling slated for next week … Chloe Kim’s fast food habit … Kate Beckinsale

Tom Verducci, as always, writes beautifully on the New York Yankees’ incredible 1978 comeback. [Sports Illustrated]

Never have I felt such shame for my home state. [Detroit Free Press]

An oral history of Rounders. Catch a hanger, Sarge. [The Ringer]

FanDuel pays out the $82K. [ESPN]

Dead whale not particularly interested in going into the garbage.