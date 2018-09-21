PM Roundup: Leighton Meester; It's Baker Mayfield Time In Cleveland; Jeff Banister Fired

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which, for one, welcomes our new Baker overlord.

Leighton wasn’t big on Gossip: Leighton Meester claims working on “Gossip Girl” wasn’t the healthiest environment.

Bakermania hits Cleveland: Baker Mayfield came off the bench to lead the Cleveland Browns to their first win in more than 600 days Thursday night. There’s no going back, the Browns are officially Baker’s team.

Banister axed: The Texas Rangers fired Jeff Banister after four seasons. While this was probably the right move, we feel awful for his daughter, Alexandra Banister. She seems nice.

Tweet of the Day:

*tries to act like we’ve been here before* — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 21, 2018

