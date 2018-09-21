Amazing Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Ben Roethlisberger Streak on the Verge of Ending This Year

You never want to overreact to a tiny sample size of one or two weeks, but if certain trends continue, we could be headed toward the AFC’s first championship game in 15 years in which Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, or Ben Roethlisberger are not playing.

Here’s how dominant those three QBs have been over the last 15 years in the AFC:

2003-2004: Tom Brady vs Peyton Manning

2004-2005: Tom Brady vs Ben Roethlisberger

2005-2006: Ben Roethlisberger vs Jake Plummer

2006-2007: Peyton Manning vs Tom Brady

2007-2008: Tom Brady vs Philip Rivers

2008-2009: Ben Reothlisberger vs Joe Flacco

2009-2010: Peyton Manning vs Mark Sanchez

2010-2011: Ben Roethlisberger vs Mark Sanchez

2011-2012: Tom Brady vs Joe Flacco

2012-2013: Joe Flacco vs Tom Brady

2013-2014: Peyton Manning vs Tom Brady

2014-2015: Tom Brady vs Andrew Luck

2015-2016: Peyton Manning vs Tom Brady

2016-2017: Tom Brady vs Ben Roethlisberger

2017-2018: Tom Brady vs Blake Bortles

But two weeks into the 2018 season, and the Steelers are 0-1-1, are saddled with internal problems, and suddenly the AFC North looks like it could be competitive because the Browns are no longer a joke.

Peyton Manning is enjoying retirement.

And Tom Brady and the Patriots are off to another ho-hum start, but this time it feels different, like maybe they’re closer to 11 wins than 13. And that’s because the AFC is off to a surprisingly hot start.

The Jaguars don’t appear to be going anywhere. Pat Mahomes is headed to the Hall of Fame, obviously, and the Chiefs are off to another hot start under Andy Reid. Andrew Luck is back. The Bengals are 2-0. So are the Dolphins. The AFC appeared to be a three-team race before the season … but here we are, late in September, and it appears the conference may be deeper than previously thought.