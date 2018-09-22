Ian Book Reportedly Starting Over Brandon Wimbush for Notre Dame

Notre Dame is a top-10 team with obvious offensive flaws. The Irish have failed to score more than 24 points in any of the first three contests. Quarterback Brandon Wimbush, a known inaccurate entity, hasn’t been great (42-for-76, 489 yards, TD, 4 INT).

And now it appears Brian Kelly is heeding the demands of frustrated fans who want to see a change at the position. Irish Illustrated is reporting Ian Book will start this afternoon against Wake Forest, “barring a change of heart” from the coaching staff. Who doesn’t love journalism that appreciates the fickle nature of the human psyche?

Wimbush has gone 12-3 in his 15 starts, but Book showed flashes during a come-from-behind victory against LSU last January.

This is Notre Dame’s first road trip and the atmosphere will be hostile. It’s a bold move to go with the less seasoned guy. Of course, Wimbush’s low ceiling is keeping the Irish from reaching for the stars — and having an offense worthy of a College Football Playoff contender.